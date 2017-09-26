China hosts Interpol meeting amid concerns over abuse

BEIJING — China is hosting an Interpol meeting amid concerns Beijing is using the police network to pursue political foes overseas.

President Xi Jinping said in a speech to the Interpol General Assembly on Tuesday that China wants to work with other countries and organizations to achieve "global security governance."

However, Human Rights Watch said Interpol needs to address what it called China's misuse of the organization's "red notice" system to seek the arrest and extradition of wanted people.

The election of Chinese Vice Public Security Minister Meng Hongwei as Interpol's president last year has alarmed rights advocates who cite abuses and opacity within China's legal system.