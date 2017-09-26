Clarification: Probation for Profit story
In a story Sept. 25, The Associated Press reported that a settlement between a probation-for-profit company and Tennesseans once under its supervision was concluded with a pair of advocacy groups. The story should have specified that former probationers in Rutherford County, Tennessee, are now represented by one of those groups, Civil Rights Corps, while the other group, Equal Justice Under Law, brought the original lawsuit and previously represented those who were under the company's court-ordered supervision.
