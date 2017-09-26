Federal agent charged in scheme to help cocaine trafficker

MIAMI — Authorities say a Department of Homeland Security agent took bribes to help a Colombian cocaine trafficker avoid charges.

A Department of Justice news release says Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Christopher Ciccione was indicted by a federal grand jury in Florida on Monday on charges of conspiracy, corruption and obstruction of justice.

The indictment say Ciccione was the case agent for a large-scale organized crime and drug enforcement task force that resulted in indictments of Cali Cartel cocaine traffickers, including Jose Piedrahita Ceballos.

Court records say Ciccione of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, accepted about $20,000 in cash, dinner, drinks and prostitution in exchange for getting the indictment against Piedrahita dismissed. Authorities say Ciccione altered records and lied to federal prosecutors.