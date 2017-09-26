Horse Park museum hosting cemetery tours

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Horse Park's International Museum of the Horse is bringing back an October event that includes a hay ride and cemetery tour.

It's called the Cemetery Crawl: History and Mystery of the Kentucky Horse Park. The tour includes little-known and often overlooked areas of the park. The tour includes the Salyers House and Salyers family cemetery, the Graves family cemetery, and "the old dueling grounds." The tours were first introduced last year.