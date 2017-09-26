How major US stock market indexes fared Tuesday

NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes finished barely higher Tuesday after a late slump erased much of an early gain. Technology companies recovered some of the losses they took a day ago, but energy companies and banks slipped.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.18 points to 2,496.84.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.77 points, or almost 0.1 per cent , to 22,284.32.

The Nasdaq composite edged up 9.57 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 6,380.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 4.91 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 1,456.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 5.38 points, or 0.2 per cent .

The Dow is down 65.27 points, or 0.3 per cent .

The Nasdaq is down 46.76 points, or 0.7 per cent .

The Russell 200 is up 6.08 points, or 0.4 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 258.01 points, or 11.5 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,521.72 points, or 12.8 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 997.05 points, or 18.5 per cent .