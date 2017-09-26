Hurricane Maria weakens as it moves north in Atlantic
MIAMI — Hurricane Maria has weakened slightly as it moves northward in the Atlantic off the coast of the Carolinas.
Maria's maximum sustained winds Tuesday morning are near 75 mph (120 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Maria is expected to keep gradually weakening and is forecast to become a tropical storm Tuesday night or Wednesday.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for a swath of the North Carolina coast from Bogue Inlet to the Virginia border.
