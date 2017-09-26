Idina Menzel marries one-time 'Rent' co-star Aaron Lohr

LOS ANGELES — "Frozen" star Idina Menzel has married actor Aaron Lohr.

Menzel posted wedding pictures to her Facebook page on Monday, writing: "Wanted to let you know... married the love of my life Aaron Lohr this weekend at our home. Dad & son walked me down the aisle. It was magical."

The 46-year-old Menzel and Lohr, who's 41, appeared in the 2005 film adaptation of the musical "Rent." They also share a Disney background. Menzel provides the voice for Queen Elsa and her "Let It Go" anthem in "Frozen." Lohr appeared in Disney's Mighty Ducks movies and the company's 1992 musical "Newsies."