Italy urges Libyan general to work with UN stabilizing plan
ROME — Italian officials have urged Libyan military strongman Khalifa Hifter to "contribute effectively" to the U.N. effort to stabilize Libya, and ruled out any military solution to end Libya's chaos.
Hifter met Tuesday with
The ministry said Pinotti repeated Italy's support for the U.N. process of dialogue to work toward elections "and hopes that all sides can contribute effectively to the strategy, excluding any military solution."
Libya sank into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. It is split between rival parliaments, governments and militias in the east and west, but in July Hifter and his west-based rival Fayez Serraj, pledged to
