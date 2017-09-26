Judge puts 60 Indonesian deportations on hold

A federal judge has put on hold the deportation of several dozen Indonesians who had lost their bid to remain in the U.S. and feared persecution if returned home.

The nearly 60 Indonesians in New Hampshire and Massachusetts are mostly Christian and fled religious persecution before and after the fall of the country's former dictator, Suharto, in 1998. In the chaos that followed, riots broke out and mobs targeted ethnic Chinese and other minorities in the mostly Muslim country.

Some of the Indonesians have been in the United States for 20 years.