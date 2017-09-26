Liz Dawn, former Coronation Street actress, dies aged 77

LONDON — Liz Dawn, the actress who played tart-tongued Vera Duckworth in the long-running British soap opera "Coronation Street," has died. She was 77.

Dawn's family says the actress died "peacefully in her sleep" Monday night.

"Coronation Street" has charted the goings-on in the fictional northern England community of Weatherfield since 1960 with a blend of dramatic story-lines and down-to-earth humour .

Dawn appeared on the show from 1974 to 2008, as Vera, wife and verbal sparring partner to work-shy, pigeon-fancying Jack Duckworth. Their rocky but enduring relationship was at the show's emotional heart.

Dawn's character was killed off in 2008. Bill Tarmey, who played Jack, died in 2012.