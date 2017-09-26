Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead US indexes higher

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in midday trading as technology companies recover some of their losses from the day before.

Cruise lines are also trading higher Tuesday after Carnival had a stronger third quarter than analysts expected. Carnival gained 3.4 per cent .

Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.7 per cent , while Apple climbed 1.2 per cent .

Credit monitoring company Equifax sank 1.5 per cent after announcing the departure of CEO Richard Smith. Equifax was hit by a data breach that exposed personal information on about 143 million Americans.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 1 point to 2,497.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 7 points, less than 0.1 per cent , to 22,304. The Nasdaq added 3 points, less than 0.1 per cent , to 6,374.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.24 per cent .

9:35 a.m.

Technology stocks were leading a broad gain in early trading on Wall Street, bouncing back after a downturn a day earlier.

Chipmaker Nvidia jumped 4.1 per cent in early trading Tuesday, while Apple climbed 1.3 per cent . Software maker Red Hat surged 5.7 per cent after reporting a strong quarter.

Credit monitoring company Equifax sank 1.6 per cent after announcing the departure of CEO Richard Smith. Equifax was hit by a data breach that exposed personal information on about 143 million Americans.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,502.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 22,352. The Nasdaq composite rose 30 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 6,402.