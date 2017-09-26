Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead US indexes higher
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are edging higher in midday trading as technology companies recover some of their losses from the day before.
Cruise lines are also trading higher Tuesday after Carnival had a stronger third quarter than analysts expected. Carnival gained 3.4
Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.7
Credit monitoring company Equifax sank 1.5
The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 1 point to 2,497.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 7 points, less than 0.1
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.24
9:35 a.m.
Technology stocks were leading a broad gain in early trading on Wall Street, bouncing back after a downturn a day earlier.
Chipmaker Nvidia jumped 4.1
Credit monitoring company Equifax sank 1.6
The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54 points, or 0.2
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.24
