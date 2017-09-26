New Angolan leader takes oath after dos Santos' 38-year rule

JOHANNESBURG — Angolan President Joao Lourenco has taken the oath of office at a ceremony attended by predecessor Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who stepped down after ruling the oil-rich but impoverished country since 1979.

The Portuguese news agency Lusa said thousands of people were on hand Tuesday for Lourenco's inauguration, which ended with a military parade and a 21-gun salute.

Lourenco, the former defence minister, was declared president after Angola's election commission said the ruling MPLA party won a national vote on Aug. 23. The commission dismissed opposition complaints that there irregularities in the election.