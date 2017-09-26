New York police officer shot during car stop leaves hospital

YONKERS, N.Y. — A police officer in suburban New York who was shot in the face when a car stop turned into a firefight has left the hospital.

Yonkers Officer Kayla Maher walked out of the hospital to a crowd of fellow officers Tuesday.

The 26-year-old had been shot in the jaw on Monday night.

Maher was with other officers who approached a car after receiving a call about suspicious behaviour .

Officials said someone inside the car fired at police, and Maher was wounded.