OJ's parole board didn't consider 1989 spouse abuse case
A
A
Share via Email
CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada's parole board says it didn't consider O.J. Simpson's 1989 conviction for
The disclosure comes as a Nevada lawmaker proposes legislation requiring the board to consider an inmate's domestic violence history before granting parole.
Victim rights attorney Gloria Allred joined Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner at a news conference in Carson City Tuesday after Krasner submitted a formal bill request.
The board said in granting Simpson's parole it wouldn't consider a civil judgment that found him liable for the 1994 killings of his ex-wife Nichole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.
A board spokesman says the domestic abuse case wasn't included in a report from the National Crime Information Center.