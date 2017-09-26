Over 50 North Carolina science museums to receive grants
A
A
Share via Email
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 50 science
The program, which awards $2.39 million in grants, is one of the ways that the state of North Carolina invests in sustaining and advancing the nationwide network of science museums.
Grants were awarded based on criteria that promote the priorities of state government, with a primary goal of enhancing science, technology, engineering and mathematics education opportunities for the public, particularly in low resource communities.
Awards ranging from $15,688 to $75,000 will be applied to the 2017-2018 fiscal year budgets of these science