Pakistan's ex-PM Sharif appears before anti-corruption court

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has made his first appearance before an anti-corruption court in Islamabad to face corruption charges.

Sharif was disqualified on July 28 by the Supreme Court following a probe that determined he had concealed financial assets.

His court appearance on Tuesday comes a day after he returned home from London, where he visited his wife who is being treated there.

Sharif is likely to be indicted on Oct. 2 in connection with three corruption cases, which were filed against him by the country's anti-corruption body earlier this month.