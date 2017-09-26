Panel approves Huntsman's nomination to be envoy to Russia

WASHINGTON — The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved the nomination of former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman to serve as President Donald Trump's ambassador to Russia.

The panel recommended by voice vote Tuesday that the full Senate consider Huntsman's selection.

If he's confirmed, Huntsman would take over a high-profile post amid ongoing investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russia's election intrusions and potential contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.

Huntsman told senators during his confirmation hearing last week that there's no question Russia interfered in 2016 presidential election.