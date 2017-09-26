Paraglider crashes into power lines, knocks out electricity

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A paraglider knocked out electricity in a Florida neighbourhood after crashing into power lines.

St. Petersburg firefighters helped untangle the paraglider Tuesday morning after he landed in the lines.

WFLA reports the man was taken to a hospital with leg injuries, but was conscious and talking with firefighters. He apparently was shocked either when he hit the wires or hit the ground.

Power crews were called to remove the paraglider equipment from the lines.

__

This story has been corrected to say it was a paraglider, not parachutist, that crashed into the power lines.

___