Patient at centre of Utah nurse's high-profile arrest dies
SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities say a hospital patient at the
University of Utah Health spokeswoman Suzanne Winchester confirms William Gray, a semi-truck driver and reserve police officer in Idaho, died late Monday night after a July crash left him with burns over nearly half his body.
Rigby, Idaho, police Chief Sam Tower says the department has been mourning since family members shared the news.
Dramatic video of the arrest caught widespread attention. Both Payne and his supervisor were placed on leave amid multiple investigations.
