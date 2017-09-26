Police: Illinois deputy sexually assaulted woman twice

CAHOKIA, Ill. — A southern Illinois sheriff's deputy is accused of twice assaulting a woman in her home.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that St. Clair County Deputy Robert Sneed is charged with two counts of official misconduct and is on paid administrative leave. He posted a $2,500 bond this month.

Court records show Sneed pulled the woman over in February and followed her to her home in Cahokia after telling her she needed to show him her car's title. Police say Sneed sexually assaulted the woman and suggested she could be jailed if she didn't comply.

The victim says Sneed returned in August while armed and sexually assaulted her again. Police were called after she was examined at a hospital.

State's Attorney Brendan Kelly declined to comment. An investigation is ongoing.

