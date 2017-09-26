Russia launches strategic missile forces drills in Siberia
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — The Russian military has launched military drills involving intercontinental ballistic missiles in Siberia.
The
The Yars, the most advanced nuclear-tipped missile in the Russian military arsenal, is mounted on a heavy truck, making it more difficult for an enemy to spot and destroy it. The ministry said the exercise will involve the missiles' deployment and feature action to protect them from enemy scouts and precision strikes.
The drills come a week after Russia and Belarus wrapped up their massive weeklong war games that caused jitters in some NATO countries, including Poland and the Baltics.
The Russian military has intensified its combat training amid tensions with NATO over Ukraine.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Ikea set to open only East Coast store, touting it as Canada's most sustainable
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'
-
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish