Sheriff: Inmates assault 2 guards at reopened Kentucky jail
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — A sheriff in Kentucky says two inmates have assaulted two guards at a county jail that reopened earlier this month following a disturbance in August when inmates fought with guards and started a fire.
WSAZ-TV reports the Boyd County Sheriff says the guards are recovering after suffering minor injuries to their faces at the County Detention Center on Monday.
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says the incident happened shortly before 12 p.m. Catlettsburg police also responded.
Officials have not released the names of those involved.
The jail was closed for nearly a month after 10 maximum-security inmates fought with guards and set fire to items the night of Aug. 19. The county said injuries suffered then were minor and that several dozen inmates had been transferred to other detention
