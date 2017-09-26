Swedish passenger train collides with armoured vehicle
A
A
Share via Email
COPENHAGEN — Swedish police say a train carrying passengers has collided with an
Police said Tuesday's accident happened in Trosa, south of Stockholm.
The Expressen newspaper says the train has derailed and some people are injured. The daily said it was not immediately known how serious the injuries were.
The
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Ikea set to open only East Coast store, touting it as Canada's most sustainable
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'
-
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish