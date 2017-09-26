News / World

Swedish passenger train collides with armoured vehicle

COPENHAGEN — Swedish police say a train carrying passengers has collided with an armoured vehicle south of Stockholm.

Police said Tuesday's accident happened in Trosa, south of Stockholm.

The Expressen newspaper says the train has derailed and some people are injured. The daily said it was not immediately known how serious the injuries were.

The armoured vehicle was likely taking part in Sweden's largest military exercise in over 20 years with nearly 20,000 troops drilling on air, land and sea. The three-week military drill started Sept. 11.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular