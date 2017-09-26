Texas homeowners: We weren't warned about flooding risks

KATY, Texas — Homeowners in suburban Houston neighbourhoods that flooded during Hurricane Harvey are questioning if local officials did enough to warn them a nearby reservoir could overflow during a heavy storm.

They say they didn't know about a warning added more than 20 years ago to an obscure land record known as a plat. The warning says subdivisions near the Barker Reservoir could be subject to "controlled inundation."

Fort Bend County's top elected official says homeowners have a right to be upset, but information about the flooding risk around the Barker Reservoir was available if they had done research.