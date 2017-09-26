The Latest: Court weighs death sentence for killer of 3
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on arguments before the Ohio Supreme Court about the death sentence given a man convicted of killing three people by luring them with fake job offers posted on Craigslist (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
An Ohio man convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by fake Craigslist job offers is questioning the strength of the evidence against him.
Lawyers for Richard Beasley say it doesn't make sense that someone would go to such lengths to rob destitute men with little or no money.
Prosecutors say Beasley's motives were so callous and depraved they befuddle the average citizen.
The Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday for and against Beasley's death sentence.
The 58-year-old Beasley was convicted of partnering with a teenage boy in 2011 to lure victims with promises of jobs on a southeastern Ohio farm. The job offers were posted on Craigslist.
Beasley also says extensive pretrial publicity prevented him from getting a fair trial in Summit County.
___
12:10 a.m.
An Ohio man convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by fake Craigslist job offers is questioning the strength of the evidence against him.
Lawyers for Richard Beasley say it doesn't make sense that someone would go to such lengths to rob destitute men with little or no money.
Prosecutors say Beasley's motives were so callous and depraved they befuddle the average citizen.
The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday for and against Beasley's death sentence.
The 58-year-old Beasley was convicted of partnering with a teenage boy in 2011 to lure victims with promises of jobs on a southeastern Ohio farm. The job offers were posted on Craigslist.
Beasley also says extensive pretrial publicity prevented him from getting a fair trial in Summit County.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Young New Brunswick couple recover possessions after stolen U-Haul found in Surrey
-
'No quality of life:' Halifax woman with rare disease paying $60,000 for U.S. surgery
-
Sidney Crosby backing White House visit from President Donald Trump: 'I support it'
-
Ikea set to open only East Coast store, touting it as Canada's most sustainable