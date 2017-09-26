The Latest: Crews save homes from fire in California canyons

CORONA, Calif. — The Latest on a wildfire in Southern California (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

Water-dropping helicopters flew through the night to save homes from a wildfire that surged through suburban canyons in Southern California and forced evacuations.

Officials said early Tuesday that one structure had burned in the blaze spanning Corona, Anaheim and Chino Hills.

At least 500 homes remain under mandatory evacuation orders but authorities are hopeful some residents will be allowed to return later in the day.

The fire swiftly grew to more than 3 square miles after starting just after midday Monday in canyons about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles. It was just 5 per cent contained late in the evening.

Smoke drifted some 40 miles east to the ocean.