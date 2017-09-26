The Latest: Jury convicts man in weapons, manhunt case
MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on the man accused of robbing a Wisconsin gun shop and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House (all times local):
11:10 a.m.
Jurors have convicted a man accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms from a southern Wisconsin gun shop and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump.
The jury in Madison deliberated for about two hours Tuesday before finding Joseph Jakubowski guilty of two federal weapons charges.
Jakubowski told jurors Monday that he stole the guns and ammunition from Armageddon Supplies near Janesville last April before going on the run. He was found ten days later about 130 miles (210
7:40 a.m.
A man accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms from a southern Wisconsin gun shop and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump has admitted at trial that he committed the crimes.
Joseph Jakubowski took the stand Monday in Madison, saying he robbed Armageddon Supplies near Janesville April 4 and took guns, magazines and bullets.
After the robbery, the 33-year-old self-proclaimed anarchist spent 10 days on the run before he was discovered some 130 miles (210
Jakubowski's attorney, Joseph Bugni, says that although his client admits he robbed the gun store, technically the charge against him is flawed because it stated firearms had been stolen from a licensed dealer, though the store owner had a manufacturer's license.
Jurors begin deliberations Tuesday.
