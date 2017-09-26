The Latest: Macron wants internet giants taxed across Europe

PARIS — The Latest on the French president's Europe speech (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron says EU countries should tax internet giants where they make money and not where they are registered, as he pushes for tougher Europe-wide regulation of the online economy.

Macron said, "I believe deeply in this innovation economy," but insisted that "we must have this debate" about making taxation more fair.

He proposed creating a single digital market, like other single EU markets, and a European "Disruption Innovation Agency" that could encourage European internet startups and finance research in artificial intelligence.

Macron made the proposals in a broad speech Tuesday aimed at reviving European unity.

___

4:05 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron is proposing a European asylum agency and standard EU identity documents to better handle migration flows.

In a sweeping speech on his vision for Europe, Macron said Tuesday that Europe must better protect its borders.

He suggested the asylum agency to speed up and harmonize migration procedures, after years of EU arguing over how many migrants to take in and where.

Macron also warned against the dangers of anti-immigrant nationalism, saying it goes against the principles of a shared Europe born from the tragedy of world wars.

After a far-right party entered the German parliament for the first time in 60 years, Macron said "we thought the past would not come back." He said this isolationist attitude has resurfaced "because we forgot to defend Europe."

___

4 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed a shared European military intervention force and a shared defence budget.

In a speech Tuesday to students at the Sorbonne university in Paris, Macron said a European defence strategy must be defined by the early 2020s.

He wants to open the French military to European soldiers and proposed other EU member states do the same on a voluntary basis.

He also proposed the creation of a European intelligence academy to better fight against terrorism, and a shared civil protection force.

___

10:10 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron will lay out his vision for a more unified Europe, with a joint budget for countries sharing the euro currency and a stronger global voice despite Brexit looming.

Macron is seeking to make a lasting mark on Europe's future with a speech Tuesday to students at the Sorbonne — and to send a clear message to neighbouring Germany after its election Sunday.

While re-elected Chancellor Angela Merkel is open to some of Macron's ideas, she is trying to build a coalition with allies who aren't.

Macron is expected to argue that the eurozone needs a joint finance minister, budget and legislature to prevent future crises.