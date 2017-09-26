The Latest: Man shot by cops used husband's name in break in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Latest on a police shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Authorities say a man shot by police in North Carolina after holding a pregnant woman at gunpoint was demanding money while saying the name of the women's husband.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 28-year-old Johnathan Autry is in critical condition after the shooting about 10 p.m. Monday outside a north Charlotte home.

Police say Autry and a second man broke into the home, and when officers arrived, Autry came out holding a gun to the woman.

Police Chief Kerr Putney says the woman was able to slip away from Autry for an instant, and the officers fired because they felt he would continue to threaten her life.

Three officers have been placed on administrative leave. Putney says the officers, the woman and a child also inside the home were not seriously injured.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.

___

10:35 a.m.

Authorities say police officers in North Carolina shot a man who briefly held a woman at gunpoint after she was able to slip out of his grasp.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said officers responding to a home invasion call about 10 p.m. Monday shot the man several times after the woman escaped because they felt he was an imminent threat.

Putney says the man was taken to the hospital and his condition was not known.

The chief says at least two officers fired at the man. The names and races of the officer and the man shot were not released.

Putney said at a news conference the officers and the woman were not seriously injured.