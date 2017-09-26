Trump administration offers a new travel ban

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says new measures to restrict immigration are required to keep the nation safe.

President Donald Trump has signed a measure imposing new restrictions on travellers from a handful of countries. And that includes five that were covered by his travel ban that expired Sunday.

The indefinite restrictions apply to citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and North Korea. As part of the presidential proclamation, the U.S. will also bar the entry of certain Venezuelan government officials and their immediate families.