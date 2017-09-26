Trump administration offers a new travel ban
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says new measures to restrict immigration are required to keep the nation safe.
President Donald Trump has signed a measure imposing new restrictions on
The indefinite restrictions apply to citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and North Korea. As part of the presidential proclamation, the U.S. will also bar the entry of certain Venezuelan government officials and their immediate families.
The changes will take effect October 18. The announcement Sunday came on the same day that Trump's temporary ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries was set to expire.
