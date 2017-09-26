Trump raising money in New York for 2020 campaign, GOP

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump is back in New York raising money for his 2020 re-election campaign and the Republican Party.

Trump will speak at what has been dubbed an "RNC finance dinner" at the upscale Le Cirque restaurant.

He'll also participate in a round-table discussion with top Republican donors and meet with the Republican National Committee's chairwoman before the dinner.

Reporters will not be allowed to hear the president's remarks to donors.