Trump, Spain's prime minister meet before secession vote
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is welcoming Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (mah-ree-AH'-noh rah-HOY') to the White House days before a crucial secession vote in his country.
The regional government in Catalonia is holding a binding referendum Sunday on separating from Spain. But the Spanish government insists such a vote is illegal and promises it won't take place. Catalonia is one of Spain's 17 autonomous regions. Its capital is the Mediterranean port city of Barcelona, a
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert recently said the U.S. has no position on the referendum.
She says the U.S. will work with any government or entity that comes out of the vote.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday she had nothing to add to the State Department's position on the issue.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Young New Brunswick couple recover possessions after stolen U-Haul found in Surrey
-
Sidney Crosby backing White House visit from President Donald Trump: 'I support it'
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'
-