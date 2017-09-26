Ugandan lawmakers in brawl over 'life presidency' bill
KAMPALA, Uganda — A fight broke out in Uganda's parliament Tuesday amid efforts to introduce legislation that could extend the president's decades-long hold on power.
After opposition lawmakers accused a colleague on the government side of carrying a gun, a brawl broke out in which lawmakers pushed and punched each other.
A motion is to be introduced Tuesday to remove a
The move is seen as an effort by President Yoweri Museveni, who at 73 is ineligible to run for re-election in 2021, to extend his rule.
The bill has raised tensions in this East African country that has never seen a peaceful change of power since independence from Britain in 1962. Museveni has held power since 1986.