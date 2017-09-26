Ukraine's president signs controversial education law

MOSCOW — Ukraine's president has signed an education law that critics say will infringe on the rights of ethnic minorities.

Petro Poroshenko's office said in a statement late Monday that the law "strengthens the role of the Ukrainian language in education."

The bill sparked concerns in Hungary, Romania, Russia and Moldova. Hungary's foreign ministry called it a "stab in the back" while Romania's president last week cancelled a visit to Ukraine in protest and has also called off a trip to Bucharest by Poroshenko.