US defence chief Mattis visits India, reviews honour guard

NEW DELHI — The U.S. secretary of defence is holding talks with the Indian prime minister, with discussions likely to focus on security in Afghanistan, military technology and a possible deal on fighter jets.

Jim Mattis is the first Cabinet-level official from President Donald Trump's administration to visit India.

He met early Tuesday with staff at the American embassy, before reviewing an Indian military honour guard in the capital. He was then scheduled for meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Mattis' newly appointed Indian counterpart, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman