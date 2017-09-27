14 slain in attack on drug rehab centre in northern Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say 14 people have been slain in a mass shooting at a drug rehabilitation
An official with the state prosecutors' office says 13 people died at the scene and another died at a hospital in the state capital, also called Chihuahua. The official was not authorized to be quoted by name and spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday.
Authorities are still investigating the motive of the late Tuesday attack. Drug cartels have been known to use rehab
The bloodiest attack of that kind left 19 dead in Chihuahua city in 2010.
