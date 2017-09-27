15-year-old dead, 16-year-old wounded in NYC school stabbing
NEW YORK — Police say an 18-year-old man attacked two fellow students inside a New York City school, fatally stabbing a 15-year-old boy and critically injuring a 16-year-old boy.
The attack happened Wednesday on the fifth floor of the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation, a middle and high school in the Bronx. It's located in a building that also houses a public elementary school.
Police say the 18-year-old has been taken into custody, but it's not yet clear what prompted the attack.
Police didn't immediately say what type of cutting device was used, but a weapon was recovered.
Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina says she is heartbroken by the violence. She says, "This tragedy should never have taken place."
It's the first homicide at a New York City school since 2014.
