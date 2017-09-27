4 indicted in identity fraud scheme filing phoney tax returns
AUSTIN, Texas — Three men have been arrested and a fourth person is sought in what federal authorities say was an Austin-based stolen identity fraud scheme that filed fraudulent income tax returns seeking more than $3 million in refunds.
According to a 10-count indictment unsealed Wednesday, the defendants collected more than $630,000 in refunds and nearly $17,000 in bogus credit card transactions.
Federal authorities say they arrested 54-year-old Nigerian national George Najomo in Austin and two Sudanese nationals, 36-year-old Ibrahim Alu and 40-year-old George Ismail, in Grand Prairie, outside Dallas. A warrant has been issued for 44-year-old Nigerian national Dele Akanbi.
According to the indictment, the four operated an Austin cleaning business, stole patient forms and documents from medical facilities and used that information to file
