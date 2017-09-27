A look at 3 sites proposed as new national monuments
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BILLINGS, Mont. — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has recommended changes to some existing national monuments, including shrinking their size and allowing more uses such as mining, fishing and logging.
He's also recommending President Donald Trump create three new monuments in Montana, Kentucky and Mississippi.
Here's some background on the sites Zinke says merit protection under the Antiquities Act of 1906:
___
BADGER-TWO MEDICINE
The area spans approximately 203 square miles (526 square
___
MEDGAR EVERS' HOME
Evers, who lived in Jackson, Mississippi, was the first field secretary for the NAACP and organized boycotts over segregation statewide during the civil rights movement. He was killed by a gunshot to the back on June 12, 1963, as he returned home from a meeting with NAACP lawyers. A local Ku Klux Klan member, Byron De La Beckwith, was arrested for Evers' murder, but juries twice deadlocked on the case. Beckwith remained free until new evidence three decades later helped lead to his conviction in 1994. Evers' home was designated as a National Historic Landmark in February.
___
CAMP NELSON
On about 6 square miles (16 square
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Calming demand, not adding supply, answer to Vancouver housing woes: experts
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'