Afghan officials: 6 mortars land at Kabul airport, none hurt
KABUL — An Afghan official says at least six mortar rounds have landed in the eastern part of the Kabul international airport.
Najib Danish, spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, says Wednesday there are no reports of casualties from the attack.
Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack on his official Twitter account.
