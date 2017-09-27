Aggressive firefighters protect Southern California suburbs
CORONA, Calif. — Southern California firefighters saved nearly 2,000 homes from a powerful wildfire that burned up to the edges of suburban canyon
Crews hosed down blazing trees within a few feet of homes and one residence was damaged shifting winds sent flames away from
More than 500 firefighters, aided by helicopters and planes, beat back the flames in mostly
"We can play
The fire was 15
In the San Francisco Bay Area, a fast-moving grass fire threatened about 50 buildings, including some homes, and prompted some evacuations. But fire crews quickly stopped its advance.
The 20-acre (80,000-square meter) fire in the Oakland Hills
At the height of the Southern California fire, flames climbed hillsides along a partially closed freeway. Schools were closed and at least 300 homes and 1,000 people remained under evacuation orders on Tuesday, Kurtz said.
"We have resources swarming the
Some firefighters were being taken by helicopter to mountain peaks, Kurtz said.
The fire sent up a huge plume of smoke and rained ash as it swiftly grew to more than 3 square miles (7 square
Smoke drifted some 40 miles (64
Corona High School was set up as an evacuation
As the fire approached Monday, Joey Tu and his family fled their home in Corona's Sierra del Oro
"It was far away, then suddenly it leaped toward us and boy, we knew what we had to do," Tu, 48, told the Times.
Tu and his son and daughter tossed belongings into backpacks.
"We never knew it would spread so quickly. Then we saw ashes in our back and front yard and so my dad went for the computers and hard drives," said Tu's 9-year-old son, Kyle. "We were all panicking."
