At risk?: Equifax hack has businesses uneasy about security

Companies that provide security and other technology services to small businesses say they've had an increase in calls from customers since Equifax revealed on Sept. 7 that the personal information of 143 million Americans had been exposed.

Small businesses often lag behind big companies in data security, not believing they might be targets. But 61 per cent of the victims of breaches in 2016 were businesses with fewer than 1,000 employees, according to a Verizon survey. And experts say small companies are being targeted more because they don't have the sophisticated defences that big corporations do.