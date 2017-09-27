Axe-wielding man attacks, kills woman in New Orleans suburb
CHALMETTE, La. — Authorities say an
Deputy Chief John Doran of the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office told reporters it happened Wednesday morning in Chalmette, a New Orleans suburb.
Deputies responding to a call about the attack found the 48-year-old woman critically injured. She later died at the scene.
Family members of the woman told deputies the attacker was her 56-year-old ex-husband. The names of the victim and attacker have not been released.
The suspect ran away from the scene but later turned himself in. Charges were pending.
