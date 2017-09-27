Axe-wielding man attacks, kills woman in New Orleans suburb

CHALMETTE, La. — Authorities say an axe -wielding man attacked his ex-wife in front of her home as she was leaving for work, killing her.

Deputy Chief John Doran of the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office told reporters it happened Wednesday morning in Chalmette, a New Orleans suburb.

Deputies responding to a call about the attack found the 48-year-old woman critically injured. She later died at the scene.

Family members of the woman told deputies the attacker was her 56-year-old ex-husband. The names of the victim and attacker have not been released.