Bergdahl due in court for a final pretrial hearing
RALEIGH, N.C. — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl was due in court Wednesday for his final pretrial hearing before he faces court-martial on charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
Lawyers are also expected to give the judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance, updates on preparations for the Oct. 23 trial. Several previous trial dates were delayed by the exchange of classified evidence.
The pretrial hearing, which could extend into Thursday, is the last one scheduled before the trial.
Bergdahl was captured by the Taliban shortly after he left his remote post in 2009. The soldier has said he intended to cause alarm and draw attention to what he saw as problems with his unit.
He was freed from captivity in 2014 in exchange for five Taliban prisoners. Former President Barack Obama was criticized by Republicans who claimed the trade jeopardized the nation's security.
Bergdahl, who is from Hailey, Idaho, has been assigned to desk duty at a Texas Army base pending the outcome of his legal case.
