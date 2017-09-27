Child hurt after leading police on high-speed chase in Texas

VIDOR, Texas — A 10-year-old boy who took his mother's pickup truck was injured when the vehicle crashed during a high-speed police chase in Southeast Texas.

Vidor (VY'-dur) police say an officer saw the pickup run a red light after authorities received several calls Wednesday morning about a recklessly driven vehicle.

As the police car's emergency lights were activated, the pickup truck accelerated, reaching speeds of up to 85 mph (140 kph) before going off the road. Officers then realized the driver was a child.

The boy, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a Houston hospital in serious condition.

Police say following the accident, a woman called the Orange County sheriff's office to tell them her son took her vehicle after becoming upset over a disciplinary issue.