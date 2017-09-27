Closed casino's entranceway ceiling collapses; no injuries
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A large section of the ceiling above the entrance to a now-shuttered Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino has broken off and crashed onto a driveway, but no injuries have been reported.
Yellow caution tape marks the pile of debris left after the Atlantic Club's ceiling collapsed around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Police officers and firefighters were not called to the scene. Authorities say the building's owners have been contacted and will make the repairs.
The building has been vacant since the casino closed on Jan. 13, 2014.
Florida-based TJM Properties bought the building in May 2014 for $13.5 million.
TJM Properties hasn't returned phone calls seeking comment.
