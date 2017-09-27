Senate approves Dunford for second term as top US officer
WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed Gen. Joseph Dunford's nomination for a second term as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
By voice vote on Wednesday, the Senate backed the highly respected, combat-hardened commander who's received high marks from Republicans and Democrats. The vote came shortly after the Armed Services Committee had approved the nomination.
Dunford completes his first term Sept. 30. The committee held his confirmation hearing Tuesday, with just days to spare to give him another tour of duty.
Trump in May nominated Dunford to serve a second two-year term as chairman as most military leaders serve two terms. President Barack Obama had tapped Dunford for the job.
Dunford took over as chairman on Oct. 1, 2015, after one year as commandant of the Marine Corps.
