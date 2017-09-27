Confederate posters found at American University

WASHINGTON — American University says 10 confederate flag posters with cotton attached to them have been reported on the school's Washington, D.C. campus.

University President Sylvia Burwell said in a statement on Wednesday that video shows "the perpetrator(s) coming on to the campus and hanging the posters." University police are investigating and have released an image of a man dressed as a construction worker that they say is a suspect.

The posters were found Tuesday, the same night a talk was being given on the school's new Antiracist Research and Policy Center. University Vice-President Fanta Aw says it "will not be deterred by this cowardly attempt at intimidation."