News / World

Coroner's report sheds little light on Ohio youth's death

FILE ‚Äì In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Fred and Cindy Warmbier, the parents of a young Ohioan who was detained in North Korea for more than a year and died soon after being released, appeared on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" morning TV show Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, saying their son was "jerking violently," howling, and "staring blankly" when he returned home on a medical flight that arrived June 13 in Cincinnati. He died less than a week after returning at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)

FILE ‚Äì In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Fred and Cindy Warmbier, the parents of a young Ohioan who was detained in North Korea for more than a year and died soon after being released, appeared on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" morning TV show Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, saying their son was "jerking violently," howling, and "staring blankly" when he returned home on a medical flight that arrived June 13 in Cincinnati. He died less than a week after returning at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)

CINCINNATI — A coroner's report gives a cause of death for a young Ohioan detained for more than a year by North Korea, but couldn't determine what led to the fatal injury.

Otto Warmbier's (WARM'-beer) parents told a Fox News show Tuesday that North Korea tortured the 22-year-old University of Virginia student. President Donald Trump tweeted after their TV appearance: "Otto was tortured beyond belief by North Korea."

A Hamilton County coroner's report dated Sept. 11 shows cause of death as brain damage from oxygen deprivation through "an unknown insult more than a year prior to death."

The Cincinnati Enquirer first reported the finding.

North Korea has denied mistreating Warmbier, sentenced to 15 years of hard labour in March 2016 for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster. He died in Cincinnati in June, days after his release.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular