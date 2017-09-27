Coroner's report sheds little light on Ohio youth's death
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CINCINNATI — A coroner's report gives a cause of death for a young Ohioan detained for more than a year by North Korea, but couldn't determine what led to the fatal injury.
Otto Warmbier's (WARM'-beer) parents told a Fox News show Tuesday that North Korea tortured the 22-year-old University of Virginia student. President Donald Trump tweeted after their TV appearance: "Otto was tortured beyond belief by North Korea."
A Hamilton County coroner's report dated Sept. 11 shows cause of death as brain damage from oxygen deprivation through "an unknown insult more than a year prior to death."
The Cincinnati Enquirer first reported the finding.
North Korea has denied mistreating Warmbier, sentenced to 15 years of hard
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Homelessness rises among elderly, aboriginal people in Metro Vancouver
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar