Danish minister posts screen grab of Muhammad cartoon

COPENHAGEN — Denmark's integration minister has caused a stir by publishing a screen grab of a tablet showing a controversial cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad that caused outrage among Muslims around the world in 2006.

After a Danish museum didn't display the 12 caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad in its exhibition on blasphemy, Inger Stoejberg posted a photo of an iPad where the background was a drawing of Muhammad wearing a turban shaped like a bomb with a lit fuse.

Stoejberg wrote Tuesday on Facebook that the cartoons show Denmark is "a free country where opinions are challenged," adding "we should be proud of the Muhammad cartoons."